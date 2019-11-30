Contact

Lough Eske Castle is the place to be this weekend

Annual Christmas food appeal and Christmas Lights switch-on

Lough Eske Christmas celebrations

Getting ready for another big Christmas celebration at Lough Eske Castle

Sunday, December 1, will see Lough Eske Castle launch its annual Christmas food appeal and Christmas lights switch-on event.
The Castle invites everyone to help support the local Society of St Vincent de Paul by bringing non-perishable food, such as tinned soups, pasta and sauces, to feed local Donegal families in need during the festive period.
“The Society of St Vincent de Paul provides invaluable support for families across Donegal and we are pleased to be supporting this great work once again,” said Donal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle.

“We’ve had fantastic success with previous appeals and would like to invite the Donegal community to once again join us in making Christmas special for everyone this year.”
The Castle is working alongside Kavanagh’s Supervalu in Donegal and both locations will be collecting food items from Sunday, December 1 until Tuesday, December 24 for this deserving cause.
This Sunday not only marks the launch of Lough Eske Castle’s charity drive, but will also see the annual light switch-on ceremony with performances by Tirconaill Youth Choir and a Children’s Disco. The Switch-On commences at 5pm.

Children of staff at Lough Eske Castle pictured with Donal Cox, General Manager, Gareth Ferry, Store Manager of Kavanagh’s Supervalu Donegal Town and Frank O’Donnell of the Society of St Vincent de Paul in Donegal town


The winner of the Castle’s annual story writing competition this year is Isabella McHugh from St. Macartan’s National School in Bundoran, who will be crowned The Princess of the Castle. The Princess will be treated to a Chocolate Christmas Tea Party with her family and classmates on the day.
Don’t forget the camera for some fantastic photo opportunities – visitors might even catch one of Santa Claus himself!

