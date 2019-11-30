Lithuanian man living in Donegal was 'doing the double'

A Lithuanian national who was ‘doing the double’ at home and away has been told to come up with €1,000 in a month’s time, at Donegal District Court.

Vytaus Rauguous, Melly’s Flat’s Killybegs admitted conning the Department of Social Protection out of €7,552.67 by claiming benefits in Ireland and his native country at the same time, over a period of a year.

The defendant admitted charges of making a false statement to get social welfare payments while he was still getting a State Disability Pension from Lithuania on dates on February 11, 2014, December 5, 2014 and April 30, 2015.

Judge Kevin Kilrane described the matter as a “nasty case” and that “jail could be considered.”

“You want the Irish tax-payer to keep you and your parents in Lithuania," the judge asked.

"Is that fair?

“Does the Lithuanian State not support your parents?”

The court was told that the defendant had applied for Jobseekers Allowance in April 2014 and there was no record of any other means or income for the defendant.

In 2017, the Department got information that he was also getting Lithuanian Social Security.

The amount owed to the Department was €7,552.67.

In mitigation, the court heard the money was being sent back to his elderly parents and he had made an agreement with the Department to pay back a sum of €15 per week.

His repayments began on April 27 this year and if kept up the balance would be paid by 2027, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Francis Gillespie said his client had come to Ireland first in 2004 and came back in 2013.

He was a fisherman who had got injured and was a married and separated man.

His English was pretty poor, and another party had filled in the Department form for him.

The defendant had no previous convictions and had fully co-operated fully with the Department and the money was going to his elderly parents in Lithuania.

The case was put back to February 24 for the defendant to come up with €1,000.