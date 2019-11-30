Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

School bank launch part of financial well-being week at Loreto Letterkenny

You can bank on the TY students at Loreto Letterkenny

Loreto school bank

The Loreto Letterkenny school bank team

Reporter:

Aoife Doherty

Last week was financial well-being week in Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny and Transition Year students were very busy running the school bank in conjunction with the Bank of Ireland.

The school bank gives students the chance to open up bank accounts and activate a student debit card. 

Staff from Bank of Ireland in Letterkenny gave school the opportunity to run the school bank with a team of six transition year students carefully selected through a process of forms and interviews.

Over 70 students applied and eventually there were six students chosen: Tiegan Smith, branch manager; Courtney Gallagher, accounts and audits manager; Bridget Salaja- marketing manager; Nessa Irwin, sales manager;  and Aoife Doherty and Orla Gallagher, digital managers. 

Letterkenny Chamber President Leonard Watson with members of the Loreto School Bank team

The team recently attended the local Bank of Ireland branch for a special training day where they found out just what their roles would men. They were also shown how to run the school bank.

Not only did Bank of Ireland help the girls, but local businesses were more than happy to support the team with sponsorship and prizes for competitions which ran during financial well-being week.

Businesses such as Magees Pharmacy, Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure, Florence and Co cafe, Quiet Moment Tea Rooms and R Mc Cullagh Jewellers were a huge help in the initiative. 

The launch of the school bank took place at Loreto and the special guest was Letterkenny Chamber President, Leonard Watson.

It was a great day for all at Loreto and a great way for young students to learn more about banking, saving and how to be financially literate!

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie