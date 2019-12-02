Round Ireland cruise at €5,000 a head will include a Donegal port of call

Contact
Ship was christened by one of the world's most famous singers
A luxury cruise ship that was refurbished in Belfast last year will be coming to Donegal in 2020.
The Azamara Pursuit - which was once christened by Dame Shirley Bassey - will dock in Killybegs on May 30, 2020
Around 700 passengers will be in the middle of a 12 day round Ireland cruise with prices starting at almost €5,000 a head.
The cruise will start and finish in Southampton, calling at Dublin port first and then going anti-clockwise around Ireland, where it will visit Belfast, Derry, Killybegs, Galway, Foynes, Cobh and Waterford.
The vessel was built in 2001 at a cost of £150 million and is owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, and operated by Azarama Cruises Limited.
It was refurbished in 2018 with the Northern Ireland MJM Group getting the estimated £50 million contract to manage the docking, berthing and refit at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast.
It was the first luxury cruise ship to be refurbished at the famous shipyard.
The vessel has sailed under a number of different names.
Dame Bassey christened it when it was operated by P&0 and known as the Adonia.
During its visit to Killybegs, passengers will have the opportunity to go on a variety of pre-arranged tours in Donegal, or to do as they please.
