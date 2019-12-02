Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Family Time at your library this Christmas

Promoting reading as a fun activity for children

Family Time at your library this Christmas

Donegal Library Service is running ‘Family Time at Your Library’ events this December to get families in the festive mood on the run up to Christmas.

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

With Christmas fast approaching, Donegal Library Service want to get you in the mood this holiday season by running ‘Family Time at Your Library’ events in all thirteen libraries in December.

‘Family Time at Your Library’ is part of the national Right to Read campaign which supports a family-focused approach to children’s reading, with the aim of promoting reading as a fun recreational activity for children. We hope to increase awareness, among parents and families, in services and resources for children in public libraries.

 Senior executive librarian, Donna Cavanagh, commented: “The Library Service is delighted to be holding free fun events for children and parents to enjoy together. The libraries are open to all and we are always working to improve the service we offer to everyone. Your library card holds so much potential and we are confident you will have an enjoyable time at your local Family Time at your Library event”.

 So, to anticipate the joy of snuggling down with a really good book over the Christmas holidays, come along to one of their free events. These include ‘Christmas Family Storytime’ in the winter decorated junior library section in Central Library, ‘Christmas Stories and Songs’ with Emma Porter from Vivid Performance school of drama in Buncrana Library, ‘Pyjama Party and Storytelling’ with Mrs Claus in Carndonagh Library, and ‘Design your own Christmas Decorations’ in Twin Towns Library where you can also enjoy the crafts table and some festive treats.

Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair will also have a ‘Cóisir Phitseámaí le Scéalaíocht ‘An Treain Pholach’ le Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh.

 

For more information on events please visit their website www.donegallibrary.ie or contact your local library to book a place. They are also on Facebook and Twitter @ Donegal County Library so please keep an eye out for more great events!

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie