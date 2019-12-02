Minister McHugh announces building project for Killybegs school

Contact
Minister McHugh visiting Scoil Niall Mór in May and meeting new principal Eugene Mulligan
Minster for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has said a new building project at Niall Mór National School in Killybegs will make a big difference.
“This is great news in the run-in to Christmas for Niall Mór and everyone associated with the school,” Minister McHugh said.
“I visited the school in May and talked to principal, Eugene Mulligan, about the facilities and as ever you couldn’t help but walk away impressed with the work of the teachers and staff.
“I am delighted to be able to follow up that visit with some good news for the school with plans now approved for the school to get a new classroom and two special education rooms.
“Special needs is an important focus for the school, with children coming from across south-west Donegal. And with more than 200 children in the school the extra space will be a huge plus.
“This work will give that bit more space in the school and it will also make it easier for the teachers to work with some of the kids who need more time, support and focus.
“Congratulations to everyone involved and thanks to Manus Boyle in Killybegs for helping to arrange the visit and putting us in touch.”
The minister added that the additional accommodation project has been approved by the Building Unit in the Department of Education and Skills.
