Visiting restrictions imposed at Letterkenny University Hospital

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) remind the public that visiting at the hospital is restricted.

The general manager, Sean Murphy, has this (Monday) afternoon again stressed the importance of the public adhering to the visiting restrictions there.

“The number of patients attending the emergency department with symptoms of the flu is continuing to increase and we are reminding the public that we have implemented visiting restrictions across the hospital.

"We are asking that only immediate family visit patients in hospital and visitors are limited to two at any time.



He added they were appealing to people to cooperate with these restrictions so that they can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

"Again we remind the public that children should not visit the hospital other than in exceptional circumstances and following discussion with the ward manager.



"While we know that this may be challenging for patients and their families our priority must be protecting our patients many of whom are very ill and for whom the flu would be very serious," said the general manager.



Dr Anthony Breslin, HSE specialist in public health medicine added that they were continuing to see a sustained increase in the number of cases of the flu in Donegal.

"These visiting restrictions at LUH are critical to help prevent further spread of this virus. Many of the patients in LUH are very sick and vulnerable to infection and it is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu."

He added: "The flu virus is an unpredictable virus and a healthy person will usually recover in 7 days, however it can be severe and can cause serious illness and death. Complications of flu include bronchitis, pneumonia, ear infections and rarely acute encephalopathy (swelling of the brain).

"Serious complications of flu are more likely if you have a chronic medical condition or if you are aged 65 years or older. Pregnant women are also at increased risk of flu complications," said Dr Breslin.