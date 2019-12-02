Police seek help to catch robbers in Belleek

PSNI detectives are investigating the report of a burglary on Saturday evening (November 30) in Belleek.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid: "We received a report at 8pm that approximately five minutes earlier the occupants of a house in Rocorn arrived home to find a male intruder in their property.

"When disturbed the suspect, who had forced entry to the house, ran off.

"The suspect had his face covered and is described as being around 6' tall and of a slim build and wore dark clothing. No injuries were reported and it is not clear at this time if anything has been stolen.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night around 8pm and saw any suspicious activity, or who saw a male matching the description of the suspect to call us.

“Anyone with information about this crime, including anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area last night, or in recent days, to call 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 30/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.