Public information meetings for Ailt an Chorráin and Árainn Mhór

Public information meetings will be held in Burtonport and Árainn Mhór Island on Wednesday next, December 11 on the new ‘Harbour to Island Regeneration’ project which is being led by Donegal County Council.

These meetings are being held to provide communities with more information on this exciting €4 million project which was recently awarded funding of just over €3 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) by the Minister Michael Ring TD.

The Harbour to Island Regeneration project between Burtonport and Árainn Mhór is set to transform the harbour environment delivering improved infrastructure at the harbour in Burtonport as well as high quality shorefront amenity infrastructure on Árainn Mhór.

Members of the council’s regeneration and development team will be available in An Chultúrlann, Árainn Mhór Island on December 11 from 11am to 12 noon to answer queries and give additional information in respect of the project.

The team will then be joined by colleagues from the councils piers and harbours section for an evening session between 5pm and 8pm in the Community Centre in Burtonport. Plans and project particulars will be on display and available for inspection.

This event is a drop-in event, no appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information contact the Council at regeneration@donegalcoco.ie or call (074) 91 53900.