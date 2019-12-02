Contact

Donegal people called on to help garden birds survive the harsh winter weather

Contribute to Ireland's biggest citizen science survey at the same time

Chaffinch

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

It’s that time of year again when birds flock to our gardens in search of food and shelter.  

BirdWatch Ireland is calling on Donegal people to record their feathered visitors as part of the annual Irish Garden Bird Survey.

Beginning on Monday, December 2, the survey runs until the end of February. 

According to BirdWatch Ireland: “It's a great way to learn more about the birds that come to your home, and the data that you send us is invaluable in allowing us to keep track of the fortunes and movements of our feathered friends.”

The website Birdwatchireland.ie has a section on feeding birds. Food and feeders can also be bought directly from the website, with proceeds funding BirdWatch Ireland’s vital conservation work.

To take part in the Irish Garden Bird Survey, people need to record findings on 10 of the 13 weeks in the survey period. It is then simply a matter of recording the highest number of each species seen in the garden at any one time during the week.

BirdWatch Ireland are keen to obtain data from a wide variety of garden types and locations. So whether a garden is in the middle of a town, beside the shore, on a farm or amidst woodland, the information gathered will all contribute to an overview of bird populations in Donegal and across the country.

There is no need to dedicate hours each day to the survey. A few glances throughout the day or week and then taking a note of findings  are what counts. 

Help in identifying bird species is available at birdwatchireland.ie

This is also the place to go to download the survey record sheet and for further information and updates.

 

