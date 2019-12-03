Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harbour to Island Regeneration project between Burtonport and Árainn Mhór is set to transform the harbour environment

Public information meetings for Ailt an Chorráin and Árain Mhór

Harbour to Island Regeneration project between Burtonport and Árainn Mhór is set to transform the harbour environment

Burtonport Harbour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A public information meetings will be held in Burtonport and Árainn Mhór Island on Wednesday, December 11 on the new ‘Harbour to Island Regeneration’ project which is being led by Donegal County Council. 

These meetings are being held to provide communities with more information on this exciting €4 million project which was recently awarded funding of just over €3 million under the Rural Regeneration and  Development Fund (RRDF) by the Minister Michael Ring T.D.

The Harbour to Island Regeneration project between Burtonport and Árainn Mhór is set to transform the harbour environment delivering improved infrastructure at the harbour in Burtonport as well as high quality shorefront amenity infrastructure on Árainn Mhór.

Members of the Council’s Regeneration & Development Team will be available in An Chultúrlann, Árainn Mhór Island on Wednesday 11 December from 11am to 12noon to answer queries and give additional information in respect of the project.  The team will then be joined by colleagues from the Councils Piers and Harbours Section for an evening session starting 5pm to 8pm in the Community Centre in Burtonport. Plans and project particulars will be on display and available for inspection.

This event is a drop-in event, no appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information contact the Council at regeneration@donegalcoco.ie or call 074 91 53900.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie