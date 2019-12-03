Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Plans approved for Killybegs school to get a new classroom and two special education rooms.

New building project at Niall Mór National School in Killybegs will make a big difference

Plans approved for Killybegs school to get a new classroom and two special education rooms.

Minister Joe McHugh visiting Scoil Niall Mór in May and meeting new principal Eugene Mulligan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Minister McHugh Announces Building Project for Killybegs School

Minster for Education and Skills Joe McHugh T.D. has said a new building project at Niall Mór National School in Killybegs will make a big difference.

“This is great news in the run-in to Christmas for Niall Mór and everyone associated with the school,” Minister McHugh said.

“I visited the school in May and talked to principal Eugene Mulligan about the facilities and as ever you couldn’t help but walk away impressed with the work of the teachers and staff. I am delighted to be able to follow up that visit with some good news for the school with plans now approved for the school to get a new classroom and two special education rooms.

“Special needs is an important focus for the school, with children coming from across south-west Donegal. And with more than 200 children in the school the extra space will be a huge plus. This work will give that bit more space in the school and it will also make it easier for the teachers to work with some of the kids who need more time, support and focus.

“Congratulations to everyone involved and thanks to Manus Boyle in Killybegs for helping to arrange the visit and putting us in touch.”

The additional accommodation project has been approved by the Building Unit in the Department of Education and Skills.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie