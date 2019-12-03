Contact

Dedicate a yellow ribbon to someone you love on the Rotary Club's Christmas Tree

Letterkenny Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Remembrance to be blessed next week

Rotary Christmas tree

Tony Murray, Paddy Delap and Dinny McGinley at the Rotary Club's Christmas tree in Letterkenny last December. The Rotary Club's new tree will be officially launched on Thursday, December 12

Reporter:

Reporter

The Letterkenny Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Remembrance is up and ready for the launch next Thursday, December 12 at 11.45am when there will be an ecumenical blessing by members of the local clergy.
Once again, the tree is located in Letterkenny Shopping Centre, close to Santa’s Grotto, and the Rotary Club are grateful to the management at the centre for their continued support.
This Christmas Tree is where you can dedicate a yellow ribbon in memory of someone you particularly want to remember now at Christmas time, someone who has perhaps passed away, someone who is not able to come home for Christmas, or just to indicate that you are thinking of dear ones or special intentions.
A ribbon costs a mere €2 or you can just make a donation, every little helps.
The nominated charities this year are the St Vincent de Paul Society, the Donegal Downs Syndrome Association and of course, Rotary International Charities. The hope is to have the whole tree covered in ribbons by Christmas Eve.

The Ribbons will all retained for a special Dedication Ceremony early in January and everyone is invited to come along and be a part of that wonderful service.

It’s truly a very fitting end to a great way of expressing your Christmas sentiments and taking the time to remember others during this busy time of year, while helping others with your donation.

