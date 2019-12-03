Contact

Join a magical Christmas Fairy Walk and support sick children

In aid of the LauraLynn hospice for children with life limiting illness

Bank Walk

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Everyone is invited to come together for a magical fairy walk in support of children’s hospice LauraLynn House.

The event takes place this Saturday, December 7 at 3.30pm meeting at the entrance to the Bank Walk.

The Bank Walk fairies are looking forward to seeing many families from the area come along to help raise money for very sick children.

One of the fairies told the Donegal Post: “It was beautiful to see so many children come to the Bank Walk over the last few years to raise money for the sick children in LauraLynn House. We are looking forward to seeing them all again this year and I’m sure they will invite their friends to come along too. The Bank Walk is a very special place and we really love living here.”

The fairies are a bit shy, but Santa and his helpers will be there to welcome everyone.

This event is being organised by Donegal Dragons, a local dragon boat club for breast cancer survirors and supporters.

A spokesperson said: “We get a lot of support from the community throughout the year and this is our way of giving something back. It is a very special event, with the bank walk all lit up with fairy lights. And all the money raised go to LauraLynn children's hospice.

More information can be found on the event Facebook page LauraLynn Fairy Bank Walk.

About LauraLynn
LauraLynn Children’s Hospice cares for children with life-limiting conditions. The team ensures that the whole family is supported in a positive environment, allowing parents to be ‘Mum and Dad’ rather than full-time carers.

This service is provided free of charge for families and therefore relies on fundraising events such as this.

LauraLynn is also very involved in working with national and international organisations to ensure that the best possible standards in childhood palliative care are available to children in Ireland.

More information can be found at lauralynn.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

