Motorists are being urged to adhere to new road traffic regulations at major Donegal roundabout

Gardaí have warned that they will be monitoring the Polestar roundabout to ensure motorists are not breaching regulations
There are two new yellow boxes at the Polestar roundabout in Letterkenny and gardaí have warned that they will be monitoring the area to ensure that no breaches road traffic legislation takes place.
One new yellow box is on the roundabout at the exit from the Port Road and the other is on the roundabout at the exit from the Neil T Blaney Road.
Gardaí have warned that those found to be in breach of road traffic legislation may face a fine.
It is hoped that these two new boxes may ease traffic congestion problem in the area.
