Report finds minority communities experiencing racism in Donegal

The findings of a report on racism and discrimination in Donegal have been presented this week by two delegates from Donegal Travellers Project (DTP) during a session of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Donegal report, which was compiled by DTP in collaboration with Donegal Intercultural Platform, was based on a reporting session held in Letterkenny earlier this year. During the session more than 30 members of the public shared their experiences of racism and discrimination with former UNCERD Chairperson Anastasia Crickley and Taisuke Komatsu of the International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism.

Findings of the Donegal report include: “Travellers, Roma, and Black/Minority Ethnic communities living in County Donegal continue to experience the different types racism and discrimination by public and private actors with little to no co-ordinated State action to address this. The implementation of legislation, policies, and strategies related to inclusion remains weak as a result of poor implementation and monitoring plans as well as inadequate funding.”

Siobhán McLaughlin, DTP Manager, and Hugh Friel, DTP Men’s Health Worker, delivered the findings to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) as part of a UN review of Ireland’s record in responding to racism and discrimination.

The Donegal report is the first that has ever been submitted to UNCERD by a non-governmental organisation in the county.

“We presented the findings of our report and discussed the challenges facing people from minority communities living in Donegal,” Hugh said. “We also called for solidarity and improved legislation to address hate crime and hate speech.”

Organisations from all over Ireland participated in the session, including the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, and the Irish Traveller Movement.

The Donegal report, which was compiled by DTP in collaboration with Donegal Intercultural Platform, was based on a reporting session held in Letterkenny earlier this year. During the session, more than 30 members of the public shared their experiences of racism and discrimination with former UNCERD Chairperson Anastasia Crickley and Taisuke Komatsu of the International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism.

Findings of the Donegal report include: “Travellers, Roma, and Black/Minority Ethnic communities living in County Donegal continue to experience the different types racism and discrimination by public and private actors with little to no coordinated State action to address this. The implementation of legislation, policies, and strategies related to inclusion remains weak as a result of poor implementation and monitoring plans as well as inadequate funding.”

Anyone who would like further information or to read the full report on racism and discrimination in Donegal is asked to contact DTP on (074) 912 9281.