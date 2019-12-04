Today's weather in Donegal

Today will be a "dry and cold" day with temperatures reaching at best 9C.

Forecasters say milder weather is on the cards for tomorrow and Thursday.

It won't be as cold tomorrow but you'll still need to wrap up

They said: "A cold start to the day, with frost and mist patches soon clearing.

"Dry and cold today, with a mix of sunny spells and some cloudier periods too.

"Highest temperatures of 6 to 9C, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, which will be stronger along Atlantic coasts.

"Outbreaks of rain will affect Atlantic counties tonight, gradually moving into many other areas before morning.