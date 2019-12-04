Today's weather in Donegal

Contact
Today will be a "dry and cold" day with temperatures reaching at best 9C.
Forecasters say milder weather is on the cards for tomorrow and Thursday.
It won't be as cold tomorrow but you'll still need to wrap up
They said: "A cold start to the day, with frost and mist patches soon clearing.
"Dry and cold today, with a mix of sunny spells and some cloudier periods too.
"Highest temperatures of 6 to 9C, in mostly moderate southerly breezes, which will be stronger along Atlantic coasts.
"Outbreaks of rain will affect Atlantic counties tonight, gradually moving into many other areas before morning.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Michael Kavanagh presents a cheque for over €35,000 to representatives of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland at his 70th birthday celebrations on Friday night
Mountcharles Station in August 1959 with a train from Killybegs for Strabane hauled by Railcar 20. The photograph faetures in the new book County Donegal Rail in Colour by John Langford
Donegal Travellers Project (DTP) manager Siobhán McLaughlin (far right) and Hugh Friel (second from right) Men’s Health Worker DTP, presented a report on racism in Donegal to the United Nations
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.