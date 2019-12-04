60th Anniversary event for closure of Donegal railway commemorated

A great Monday afternoon at Mullanboys Halt organised by Donegal Railway Heritage Centre and Fred Symmons to commemorated the 60th anniversary of the railway network closing in Donegal.

The railway line closed in 1959 and now lives on through the hard working of the Donegal Railway Heritage based at the old train station in Donegal Town as well as some great enthusiasts of the train line, which is still remembered by older members of the community.

Thanks to Fred Symmons for accommodating the enthusiasts and locals at his beautifully restored railway cottage (and refreshments) and to Patsy Meehan for providing transport for our Wickham Trolley, which was a very welcome addition to the anniversary celebrations.