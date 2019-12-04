Contact
Dunkineely Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival
Dunkineely Methodist Church hosted a Christmas tree festival over three days; 29th 30th and 1st December.
Local businesses Killybegs community hospital, schools, churches, organisations and individuals supplied trees of all sizes and designs to make the tree festival a truly memorable occasion.
ONE OF THE DISPLAYS ON VIEW AT THE TREE FESTIVAL
The organisers would like to give sincere thanks to all who took part and the public who supported this very successful event.
After viewing all the trees people went to the manse next door where the ladies of the church treated them to tea ,coffee homemade Christmas Cake, mince pies, Santa shortbread, and lots more . . . .
ANOTHER WONDERFUL TREE FROM GEORGE IRWIN HARDWARE
The event closed on the Sunday evening with a special Carol service conducted by Rev Des Davis.
It was great to see the town centre come to life and it was a lovely way to begin the Christmas celebrations.
