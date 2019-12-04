Contact

Cassidy Bros granted quarry licence extension

Donegal County Council approves 25 year continuation of quarry licence for Buncrana firm

quarry blocks

Donegal County Council have approved a quarry licence for Buncrana company, Cassidy Bros.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal concrete company has been given the green light to continue with its quarry operations, it has been confirmed.

Donegal County Council has granted Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products Ltd a continuation of its quarry licence for a further 25 years.

The licence was granted by Council, albeit with a number of conditions, despite having numerous objections lodged against the application.

Among the 23 conditions laid down, the Buncrana firm must provide Donegal County Council with an Environmental

Management Plan for all potentially polluting activities, supported by an emergency response procedure.

Blasting of rock at the quarry is now only permitted once a month, unless with written agreement from the Council. Blasting can only occur between the hours of 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Notice must also be given to residents within 500 metres of the site before any blasting occurs.

Planners also recommended that drilling at the quarry could not exceed a depth of 70 metres.

Cassidy Brothers also face restrictions surrounding noise levels at the site. One objector to the licence had claimed the noise levels at the quarry had a negative impact the quality of their lives.

Planners also said vibration levels from blasting operations shall not exceed a peak particle velocity of 12 millimetres per second when measured at any three mutually orthogonal directions.

Monitoring of the noise and vibration arising from the blasting shall be carried out at the developer’s expense by an independent contractor.

Details of a dust monitoring programme must be submitted to and agreed in writing with the Council prior to commencement of development.

Details to be submitted must include monitoring locations, commencement date and the frequency of monitoring results, and details of all dust suppression measures.

