Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Several areas of concern found within a Donegal care home

HIQA report finds issues with residents having access to their own property

HIQA critical of hygiene practices at Limerick hospital

HIQA report finds issues with residents having access to their own property

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

HIQA has found several areas of concern within an Donegal care home.

The James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit in Carndonagh was visited by inspectors in June and August.

Residents were found to have restricted rights to their own property and control of their finances following two inspections earlier this year.

The report, published yesterday (Tuesday, December 3), also criticised the institutional setting of the home and the serious state of disrepair of some parts of the building.

The Inspector found that residents’ rights to their own property was restricted.

Residents had inadequate control over their finances and were only permitted to have €25 on their person.

If residents needed more money to buy something they had to put in a request to management.

In response, management said all the residents required assistance to manage their personal finances and have HSE-held accounts.

It said financial practices were reviewed and each resident now had access to €50 for daily expenditure.

The unit was described by the inspector as a congregated, or institutional, setting for 16 adults with disabilities.

Parts of the premises were found to be in a state disrepair, including the dining room ceiling which leaked in bad weather and staff used buckets to ensure that the floor did not flood.

A review of a number of personal resident plans showed community-based outings were “significantly restricted”.

The second inspection found some improvement but continued non-compliance in the areas of governance, risk management, resourcing, staffing and social care.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie