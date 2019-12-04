Call for Donegal cancer survivors with creative skills to get involved with research charity campaign

Have you survived cancer or are you currently going through treatment? Are you a crafts person, a maker, designer, painter, innovator, musician or involved with the creation of a product? If so, Breakthrough Cancer Research wants to hear from you.

The charity is launching an exciting collaborative initiative in the New Year which will celebrate and highlight the many amazing things that survivors do, make, create, and contribute to society.

If you are a cancer survivor or are living with cancer and would like to tell your story and showcase your creativity, innovation or product then they are urging you to get in touch.

Breakthrough Cancer Research is Ireland’s only charity focusing on funding world-class research into poor prognosis difficult to treat cancers.

Currently, 173,000 cancer survivors are living in Ireland, nearly 4% of the population, and that number is set to increase thanks to pioneering medical research.

This new initiative will not only highlight how research enables cancer patients to be treated more effectively and increases survival rates, but it will also showcase all the amazing things that survivors do and the talent and colour they bring to the world simply by being in it.

Commenting on the project, Orla Dolan, CEO of the Breakthrough Cancer Research, said: “Many cancer survivors are already producers, tech innovators, business people or creatives.

"Their journey can often mean they return to work, sports or interests with a new perspective, with many applying their creativity, talents or skills in different ways. We all benefit from survivor’s contributions to our everyday life – yet often it goes unrecognised.

“If you have a talent, product or innovation to share, whether it’s tech, industry, art, design, craft making, storytelling, poetry, performing or instructing others by giving a demonstration or class, then we urge you to get involved with our project which will raise awareness of what’s possible with research and help fund new research for poor prognosis cancers.

“We want to celebrate survivors, to tell their stories and demonstrate how wonderful it is to have these people who are our friends, family, neighbours and colleagues still with us despite a cancer diagnosis.”

If you are interested in getting involved or know someone who might be, get in touch by calling 021 4226655 or 1890 998 998 or email survivor@breakcancer.ie