Ireland's biggest Christmas tree is back - in Donegal!

Solis MMC Children’s Services has celebrated the opening of its new national HQ with the illumination of Ireland’s biggest Christmas tree.

The 64ft-tall steel Christmas tree, located at the children’s care provider’s new administration HQ and training centre in the former Mary Deeney’s bar and restaurant near Muff in North Donegal, was illuminated by Santa himself on Tuesday evening to mark the official opening.

CHRISTMAS TREE NEAR MUFF IS 64 FEET TALL

The decoration and lighting up of the festive landmark was a joint undertaking by the McDaid and McCaul families.

Around 200 members of the local community of all ages, the Mc Daid Brothers and Solis MMC team members attended the big Christmas switch-on of the famous roadside structure - the first since the closure of the licensed premises in 2013.

The once annual charity switch-on on the banks of Lough Foyle previously attracted many hundreds of festive revellers from far and wide and was performed by celebrities including Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs who played Mike Baldwin.

The opening of Solis MMC’s new state-of-the-art office facility has breathed new life into the community and the addition of more than 4,500 Christmas lights on the striking artificial tree will spread plenty of festive cheer this holiday season.

Solis MMC Director and founder, Martin McCaul, said the festive celebrations were a great way to mark the opening of the organisation’s new premises following an investment of several hundred thousand euro in its refurbishment. We are indebted to Lawrence McDaid for the exceptional work he undertook to develop the property.

“We are excited and honoured to welcome so many of our colleagues, friends and neighbours to our new headquarters. Along with Lawrence McDaid we have spent much time and energy in transforming this famous bar and restaurant into fully refurbished office accommodation from which our management and administration teams will service our residential centres across Ireland.

“It’s very fitting that the official opening of our fantastic new space involves a community event which brings everyone together in the spirit of Christmas. Over the dark weeks ahead, this tree will shine a welcome light on the shores of Lough Foyle and hopefully bring festive cheer to the many thousands of people who pass by each day.

“At Solis MMC Children’s Services, we are dedicated to building trust and true relationships with young people, helping them every step of the way in the challenges they face. We are committed to bringing that same dedication to building relationships within the communities we operate in and we wish to thank the people of Ture, Muff and Quigley’s Point for the warm welcome we have received.

“Solis MMC is always expanding and moving forward and currently employs 175 people across Ireland, with 45 of those working in Co Donegal. Around 15 management and administration staff are to be located at the new HQ,” he added.