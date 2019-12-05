Don't miss a chance to dunk top GAA pundit Joe Brolly in the 'Chilly Swilly'

There's still time to register to get ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ at the Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Rathmullan this Saturday, December 7.

And if you’re the top fundraiser, you’ll get to throw GAA Pundit Joe Brolly into the ‘Chilly Swilly’.

You’ll also get to see Late Late Toy Show superstar, Rathmullan’s ‘Little Drummer Boy’, Finlay Sheridan (7) playing live with his dad Daniel and big brother Evan in their family band ’My Generation.’

Last year, Rathmullan (with a population of only 550) raised the largest amount of money out of every Polar Plunge across the island of Ireland beating Dublin, Cork and other big town efforts with a total tally of 12,038.17 euros.

As a treat for doing Rathmullan proud on the Toy Show, young Finlay will be joining ‘his heroes’ from the local Gardai as their mascot wearing his very own Garda outfit and hat, to drum the guards down to their Polar Plunge

Last year’s winners, Little Angels School from Letterkenny, will be defending their title. Will they be outdone?

Free pizza from Scarpellos and hot drinks for all competitors.

12.30pm – Registration at the sailing compound

2pm – Santa arrives on the R118 Coastguard helicopter

2.30pm SHARP – Brrrave Polar Plungers jump in the Chilly Swilly.

To sign up, go to www.specialolympics.ie/ polarplunge

Meanwhile Bear Chills, the Polar Plunge mascot, has been out and about campaigning to get more plungers in the Swilly than last year.

He even met Minister Joe McHugh on his travels, but unfortunately (or fortunately) for Joe, he’s not able to join in on Saturday.

Bear Chills then boarded the local link bus in his efforts to drum up support, and even surprised the Women on the Move in Ray Community Centre when he joined in their exercise class.

And after a walk down Rathmullan Beach, he joined in young Ruadhan's 8th birthday party and had great craic.

Now in its fifth year, the Polar Plunge fundraiser is a great community event and this year will be even better than before. Every day, the athletes of Special Olympics Ulster step up to meet the challenges of the sport that they love and do so with a smile.

Special Olympics Ireland provides sporting opportunities for nearly 8,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across 313 clubs all over Ireland.

• Some 2,000 athletes are registered with Special Olympics Ulster, with plans to recruit 100 new athletes per year.

• Special Olympics Ulster currently has a network of 63 clubs.

• Special Olympics Ulster’s work is supported by a network of 5,855 volunteers, with plans to recruit and train 150 new volunteers each year.