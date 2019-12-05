Lifford Hospital decision 'a bitter blow for the town'

Long term care for elderly patients at Lifford Community Hospital has come to an end.

The HSE annonced yesterday, (Wednesday), that the hospital has been assessed and the current building structure shows that the facility has a number of challenging factors to enable the delivery of high quality dignified nursing care.

“In order to meet HIQA standards requirements no further long term care will be available at the existing unit. There has been no new admissions for long term care to this unit since.

“Currently two long stay clients reside at Lifford they are being facilitated with their choice of alternative residential care and will move to St Joseph's Community Hospital in January 2020,” said a HSE spokesperson.

She added: “Consultation with the two residents and their families has taken place over the past four weeks and they are in agreement with the move. Short term care will continue to be provided at Lifford Hospital in line with the existing bed complement.”

Local councillor and former hospital employee, Gerry Crawford this was a bitter blow for the town and the Finn and Deele valleys.

“The HSE has always indicated there would be no long stay patients admitted and it's something I and the people of the area felt constricted the benefits and usefulness of the hospital.

“All people here asked for was the same facility that has existed since the 1700s. There never was a commitment from the HSE to sustain side of patient care in Lifford and over the years the hospital has been brought to position its in today, and that wasn't by accident,” he claimed.

Cllr Crawford said he understood the facility will continue to function as a respite and short-term care centre.

“It's a bad day for Lifford. We still have no commitment. Everything depends on the census in 2021. What's happening here isn't going to help with step down crisis at Letterkenny hospital either.

“I want the HSE to step forward and say they the have a commitment to Lifford Community Hospital. It's something we haven't bee able to get them to say so far,” he said.

“The HSE must show their commitment in a tangible way. Lifford deserves better than this,” he claimed.