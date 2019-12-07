Bus Éireann announce Christmas & New Year service schedule

Contact
File Photo
Bus Éireann wishes to advise customers of its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season. Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25th - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.
24 December 2019
Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24th:
Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin
Route 2 - 2100 Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport
Route 4 - 2000 Waterford-Dublin
Route 23 - 2000 Dublin-Sligo
Route 32 - 2045 Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin
Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin
Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 2100 on December 24th.
Route 4 - 2200 Dublin Airport-Waterford
Route 30 - 2130 Dublin-Donegal
Route 100X - 2140 Dublin-Dundalk
25 December 2019
No services
26 December 2019
All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:
Route X1 - 1815, 2015, 2115, 2215 & 2315 Dublin-Belfast; 0530, 1945 & 2200 Belfast-Dublin
Route X2A - 1015, 1615, 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast; 0645 & 1445 Belfast-Dublin
Route X5 - 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530, 1730 & 1930 Dublin-Newry; 0815 & 1015 Belfast-Dublin; 0915 Belfast-Newry; 0715, 1315, 1515 & 1715 Newry-Dublin
Route 32 - 0030 Letterkenny-Dublin
Route 40 - 0940 Cork-Waterford; 1040 Cork-Rosslare
Route 51 - 0725 & 0835 Limerick-Cork; 0725 & 0825 Limerick-Galway
Route 64 - 0625 Donegal-Sligo; 0635 & 0810 Letterkenny-Derry; 0735 Sligo-Derry
Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:
Route X1 - 0445 Belfast-Dublin; 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast
27 to 30 December 2019
All services will be running to a normal timetable
31 December 2019
Until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on 31 December:
871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
All services due to start after 2200 will not be running on 31 December, although the following services will be running normally:
All Expressway services will operate as normal
Route 220 - Services will resume from midnight on 1 January 2020 and operate a full timetable
1 January 2020
All services will operate to a Sunday timetable
Additional Bus Services for Cork
Late Night services for Midleton and Blarney
Bus Éireann will operate additional late night buses on Route 215 and 261 on Friday the 6th, Saturday 7th, Friday the 13th, Saturday the 14th, Friday the 20th and Saturday the 21st of December. The pick-up is from St Patrick’s Street only and services will depart to Midleton and Blarney at 01:00, 02:00 and 03:00 hours.
County Hall Park 'n' Ride Christmas 2019
The annual Seasonal Park & Ride from County Hall in Cork will operate every Saturday and Sunday until, December 22nd. The service operates every 15 minutes from 09.30 to 20.15 on Saturday and 10.45 to 20.30 on Sundays.
For further details about any of our services, check out www.buseireann.ie.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.