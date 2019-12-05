€80,000 in funding announced for Donegal Sports Partnership

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, recently announced €80,000 in funding for Donegal as part of an investment package of €4.2 million in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

The investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Investment in Donegal Sports Partnership includes further funding for the Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs in Stranorlar, Killybegs, Ballyshannon and Maghery as well as funding for Youth Leadership and Volunteer Training Programmes.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Ross said: “I am delighted to announce €4.2 million in funding for sport and physical activity measures through the Dormant Accounts Fund. This funding will enable our Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies to deliver a comprehensive programme of initiatives under the National Physical Activity Plan and in line with the National Sports Policy. We are committed to giving more people the opportunity to partake in sport, with all the mental and physical benefits it brings. My Department will continue to work closely with Sport Ireland, the Local Sports Partnerships, National Governing Bodies of Sport and other funded bodies to ensure that the programme of initiatives resulting from this funding is inclusive, accessible and regionally balanced.”

Minister Griffin added: “The Dormant Accounts Funding has been vital to the growth of community and social cohesion through sport in disadvantaged areas around the country. The investment will support the continuation of this work but will also see the implementation of new initiatives and programmes which will further contribute to the health and well-being of individuals and communities.”

Among the successful Dormant Accounts Fund projects announced are six new Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs, with additional funding for 30 existing Hubs.

Kieran Mulvey, Chairman of Sport Ireland said: “Sport Ireland is delighted with the continued investment of Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs. These hubs play a key role in bringing people together and providing a home for local clubs and sports organisations. The announcement of six new Hubs with additional funding for 30 existing Hubs is very welcomed, making it easier for people to get involved in sport and lead a more active life.”

Highlighting new initiatives funded through the Dormant Accounts Fund, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, commented: “Key to the work of Sport Ireland is the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to partake in sport, no matter what their circumstances. The Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland, supported by the network of Local Sports Partnerships and the National Governing Bodies for Sport, to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of communities.”

As with previous funding announced, the investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy and the National Physical Activity Plan. A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr. Una May, highlighted the impact of the projects funded to date: “Collaborative initiatives across the sports sector and capacity building programmes continue to have a positive impact on local communities. Programmes such as Youth Leadership offers specialised Sports Leadership training for young people providing a stepping stone into employment and also into further education or training. The programme, along with the dedicated Volunteer Training & Support Programme will develop trained volunteers who can assist with the delivery of sport and recreation initiatives within their community. As highlighted in the recent Irish Sports Monitor 2019 Mid-Year Report, volunteerism in sport is increasing with over 875,000 adults having volunteered during the past year. Volunteerism has a significant and positive impact on the volunteers and their local communities and it is great to see the continued investment in such programmes.”