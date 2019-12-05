Open call for the creation of a cultural corridor in Letterkenny

An open call worth €25,000 has been announced to develop an installation to draw greater attention to and increased use along a pedestrian walkway in Letterkenny that links the town's three key cultural buildings.

The Irish Architecture Foundation has announced the initiative that will see the winning team collaboratively engage with groups in Letterkenny.

Reimagine Letterkenny, Creating a Cultural Corridor, is an open call for a multidisciplinary design team to explore creatively with the local community how this walkway could be used more by the town, become an attractive pedestrian asset and create a cultural identity uniting three of the main cultural buildings in Letterkenny town.

The winning team will be a multi-disciplinary team which includes an architect or architectural graduate. It is encouraged that the team will include a broad mix of professional backgrounds and skillsets that may include, but not be limited to, designers, artists, geographers, historians, social scientists, social workers, community workers, urban planners and so on.

The mission is to highlight the walkway and its benefit to the community connecting important cultural areas in the town, to increase the feeling of safety in this area and increase greater use. The aim is to increase awareness and use of the pathway.

The open call is commissioned by Donegal County Council, with additional grant-aid support from Creative Ireland’s, Creative Communities programme and produced by the IAF’s Reimagine Programme.

The aim is to use creative strategies and potential design solutions to find a way to better connect An Grianán Theatre, The Regional Culture Centre (RCC) and the Donegal County Museum to each other and to the rest of Letterkenny Town.

The deadline for applications is Friday, January 10, 2020, and full details are available here: https://architecturefoundation.ie/news/reimagine-letterkenny-creating-a-cultural-corridor/.