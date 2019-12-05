It's been an incredible week for Donegal Town

Like many parts of the county, Donegal Town has seen some dark years, but it certainly feels like the tide has finally turned.

From exciting planning announcements to a national award and a hugely successful Christmas festival in between, the last week has been one of the most notable in recent history.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) has welcomed recent good news for Donegal Town and is quick to congratulate those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

“It is great to see so much happening here in Donegal Town now, and I think everything that is planned will be good for the town. It’s not too much, it’s just what we need.”

Cinema

News that planning permission was granted for a cinema has been very much welcomed by people from Donegal Town and further afield.

When a planning application for the same project was initially refused, there was much outcry on social media.

Behind the scenes, Cllr Conaghan began discussions with planners to explore the reasons why planning was refused. He also discussed solutions that would greatly increase the chances of a successful outcome should planning be resubmitted.

“The planners had their work to do but everyone wanted the same thing,” he said. “We were always trying to find ways to make it happen.

“This is great news not just for Donegal Town but for the south of the county. A cinema is the one thing that was missing for years.

“It is up to the developer now. Hopefully it will be delivered.”

Flood Relief

A growing problem in Donegal Town in recent years has been major flood damage to homes and businesses, and the feelings of helplessness and despair of those affected.

Cllr Conaghan met Minister of State Kevin Boxer Moran in Lifford last week to discuss the matter.

“There is good news both in terms of short term emergency measures and a more significant long term solution,” said Cllr Conaghan.

“We need to act quickly to protect those homes in Clareden Drive, Castle Street and Brookfield, so that is the first thing that will happen and money has been made available for that.

“There is more money coming down the line, €8.5m that will be used for long term measures. This is great news for those people whose homes keep getting flooded.”

Grants

Cllr Conaghan also welcomed a number of significant grant announcements. One is for the Leghowney Loop walk and the other is a major grant for the Railway Heritage Museum’s ‘Bring Drumboe Home’ project.

And the Family Resource Centre has been granted funding for new premises.

New Development

With regard to the planning application that was lodged for a swimming pool and new houses at the Mullins, Cllr Conaghan said: “We can move on from speculation about that site now.

“Hopefully this application will be successful. It would be a great addition to the town. The developer has already invested a lot of money at the site. I look forward to seeing it move on to the next stage.”

The councillor congratulated the Killymard Old Church Committee and Donegal County Council’s roads team for progress at the Killymard road walkway.

He also congratulated the Community Chamber for their incredible success in winning a Pride of Place Award for Donegal Town.

“We are in a very positive position at the moment,” he said. “Well done to everyone involved.”