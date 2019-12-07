Surge in number of referrals to mental health services for anxiety

St Patrick’s Mental Health Services is exploring the theme of anxiety at its annual Founder’s Day conference, after a recent survey it commissioned found that 77% of Irish people believe that there is a worrying level of anxiety in society.

The survey also revealed that GPs are seeing increases in the numbers of people with anxiety-related difficulties, with 57% of GPs now reporting that anxiety is the most common mental health condition for which they refer their patients.

Taking place in St Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin 8, the Founder’s Day conference brings together academics, clinicians and practitioners from Ireland and abroad to explore national and international perspectives on the issue of anxiety. Now in its ninth year, the conference marks the birthday of the founder of St Patrick’s, Jonathan Swift, and celebrates clinical excellence in mental health.

The plenary lecture is being delivered by Professor David Clark of Oxford University, examining psychological treatments for anxiety and the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme. Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly TD, will also present a short address on the day.

Ahead of his lecture, Professor Clark said: “Anxiety disorders are very common, disabling and costly to society. Psychological therapies can be very effective but often aren’t available. The Founder’s Day conference tackles this issue head-on by considering what are the best treatments, how to train therapists to deliver them skilfully, and major initiatives such as the English Improving Access to Psychological Therapies programme that has succeeded in greatly increasing public access to effective therapy.”

Other speakers and topics for the day include:

Professor Mark Freeston from Newcastle University on the role of intolerance of uncertainty in understanding, formulating and treating anxiety in anxiety disorders and beyond

Dr Helen Kennerley of the Oxford Cognitive Therapy Centre on anxiety and dissociation

Dr Brian Fitzmaurice of Trinity College Dublin on challenges and opportunities for Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) training for anxiety disorders.



Speaking about the conference, Chief Executive Officer of St Patrick’s, Paul Gilligan, said: “Our survey findings have shown that anxiety is a real concern in Irish society. However, the research has also shown that there are increases in the number of people presenting to their GP with anxiety. This indicates that significant progress is being made in treating mental health difficulties, as people are actively seeking help for mental health concerns through their GPs.”

“This year, Founder’s Day brings together experts in the area to share treatment approaches, clinical knowledge and progressive research with those working at the forefront of mental healthcare in Ireland. The conference marks an important opportunity to learn about effective treatments and approaches to an increasingly prevalent mental health difficulty.”

Further findings from the St Patrick’s survey on presentations of and attitudes towards mental health in Ireland will be shared during the conference.

For further information on the conference, as well as information and further reading on anxiety, visit www.stpatricks.ie.