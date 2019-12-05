Donegal County Council has sourced over €4 million improving house insulation

Contact
Council insulated 2,500 houses in Donegal
Donegal County Council has sourced over €4 million in respect of improving the insulation for over 2,500 houses, it has been revealed
The matter was came to light at the recent full meeting of Donegal County Council when Castlefinn councillor, Gary Doherty asked what was the current status of the proposed new programme to retro-fit all windows and doors in their Local Authority housing stock.
He was infomed by director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples,
that funding for the replacement of windows and doors was available from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.
"This capital programme is aimed at improving the standard and quality of local authority housing stock. Funding is available under the programme in two phases. Phase 1 primarily focuses on improving the insulation of houses. Phase 2 provides for the replacement of windows and doors.
"To date, the council has sourced over €4 million in respect of over 2,500 houses under Phase 1. The final stages of this phase of the programme are nearing completion.It is planned to seek department funding to commence the programme of replacing windows and doors in 2020," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.