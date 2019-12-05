Donegal County Council has sourced over €4 million improving house insulation

Contact

2,500 houses, involved

Council insulated 2,500 houses in Donegal

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council has sourced over €4 million in respect of improving the insulation for over 2,500 houses, it has been revealed


The matter was came to light at the recent full meeting of Donegal County Council when Castlefinn councillor, Gary Doherty asked what was the current status of the proposed new programme to retro-fit all windows and doors in their Local Authority housing stock.


He was infomed by director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples,
that funding for the replacement of windows and doors was available from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.


"This capital programme is aimed at improving the standard and quality of local authority housing stock. Funding is available under the programme in two phases. Phase 1 primarily focuses on improving the insulation of houses. Phase 2 provides for the replacement of windows and doors.


"To date, the council has sourced over €4 million in respect of over 2,500 houses under Phase 1. The final stages of this phase of the programme are nearing completion.It is planned to seek department funding to commence the programme of replacing windows and doors in 2020," he said.

