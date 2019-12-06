Storm Atiyah will bring the possibility of coastal flooding to Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal for Sunday as Storm Atiyah is expected to pass the west coast of the country on Sunday.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country, Met Éireann says.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge, there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

The warning was issued this morning and is valid from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

The warning also applies to Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.