Tidy Towns recognition for Donegal community’s enhancement of a beautiful natural amenity

Red squirrel boxes and interpretative signage among the measures taken

Siobhan McNamara

Donegal Town received the Waters And Communities Special Award at the recent North West and West Regional Award of the 2019 SuperValu TidyTowns Competition

Owen Howells, Mary Mc Gettigan and Marie McCalliog were presented with the award on behalf of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG and Donegal Town TidyTowns. 

They were honoured for their recent work on the enhancement of The Bank Walk.

The aim of the project was to protect the biodiversity of the area. This was achieved by taking a variety of measures to ensure the survival of the native species, to encourage new wildlife and to address issues regarding bank erosion through planting of trees. Wildlife boxes were installed, interpretive signage has been erected, and riparian planting is in progress.

Those involved wish to thank Jimmy McVeigh, Community Water Officer Donegal Local Authority Waters Programme; Mark Sweeney A/SEE Roads and Transportation Office Donegal County Council; and Cllr Tom Conaghan for donating funding from his Members Allocation Fund towards the cost of feeding supplies.

The Bank Walk is maintained by Donegal Town Community Chamber, Donegal Town Tidy Towns, Community Employment, Tús, and Rural Social Scheme workers.

