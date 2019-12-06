Contact

Donegal man receives conditional discharge after smashing up gambling machine

Defendant ordered to pay £456 in compensation

Derry Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal man who lost between £800 to £1,000 on a fixed odds gambling machine punched the screen causing £456 worth of damage.

Francis Stainsby (30) of Riverview Park in Buncrana admitted a charge of criminal damage on November 4 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a gambling arcade in Derry's Shipquay Street after a screen had been smashed.

As they made there way there they saw Stainsby matching the description of the man who smashed the screen with an injury to his hand.

When asked what happened his hand he said he punched a gambling machine.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin told the court that the gambling company made £9 million last year 'providing their services to the public.'

He said Stainsby had lost almost £1,000 into the machine and the system was supposed to be that there was a limit to how much could be lost but that can be bypassed.

Mr Devlin said Stainsby was seeking help for his problem.

District Judge Ted Magill said he had sympathy to anyone 'with that monkey on your back.'

He imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered Stainsby to pay £456 in compensation.

