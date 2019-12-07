Council to honour the memory of renowned Donegal musician Tommy Peoples

Moves have been initiated this week to develop the family homestead of the late Irish traditional fiddler, Tommy Peoples as a site of tourist and heritage interest.

The move was sparked at Tuesday's meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District in Stranorlar where Cllr Gary Doherty put forward a motion asking Donegal County Council to engage with the family of the late Mr Peoples towards recognising his former homestead at a site of great great importance and develop it and others in the St Johnston area as a tourist attraction to honour the legacy of one of the country's greatest musicians.

Tommy Peoples was born at Kinnycally, near St Johnston in east Donegal in 1948.

He had his first fiddle lessons from his older first cousin, Joe Cassidy, who had been taught by their grandfather, Jimmy Peoples.

There was an extremely strong fiddle tradition in the area with many excellent players in Tommy’s father’s generation. Tommy moved to Dublin in 1965 to work as a garda and his involvement in traditional music led to participation in groups such as the Green Linnet Céilí Band, 1691, and The Bothy Band. He was also a well-established solo performer in his own right. He also recorded with Paul Brady and Matt Molloy back in the 1970s.

He relocated to Co Clare where he married Mary Linnane, daughter of Kitty Linnane, long-time leader of the Kilfenora Céilί Band. He lived there for over 30 years where he found friendship in the generous hearts and the traditional music ethos of that county. Tommy was drawn to composition in those early years, and many of his compositions filtered freely into the vast and varied traditional repertoire.

The musical needs or longing of Tommy’s heart and soul find a rich, life-long response in the musical heritage of the Irish tradition.

This tradition incorporates the many moods of glorious melody, a fellowship all-embracing, and the freedom of variation and improvisation as individual imagination dictates, but within the delicately controlling grace and beauty of a recognisable melody line as the tradition holds dear.

Tommy was awarded the first TG4 Traditional Musician of the Year Award in 1998.

In 2013 he received the Composer of the Year award, becoming the first to receive a second Gradam in the TG4 awards.

Tommy published, in July 2015, his collected compositions with a text that tells a story of the melody titles, a sort of ‘shine a light’ hearted social history. The book, entitled Ó am Go hAm – From Time to Time, includes a tutor or, if you will, a comprehensive break-down of Tommy’s unique personal style. It also includes original drawings and artwork by Tommy. He was also a musician-in-residence at the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey for a spell.

Over his last few years of his life poor health prevented him from performing and he concentrated on composing.

He died in August last year aged 70 and is buried in Ennis, County Clare.

At Tuesday's meeting Cllr Doherty recalled the life and times of Mr Peoples saying he had contributed an immense amount through his musicianship and promotion of our cultural heritage.

He added he had been speaking to members of the Peoples family and others who admired him and all thought the idea of honouring the legacy was a good one.

“He ws one of the most famous fiddlers of the last 100 years and i believe the council could work with the OPW and other agencies to make this happen,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Gerry Crawford who said this was one of the best motions he was ever involved with.

“This should be done not out of necessity but out of total respect for what he brought to traditional music,” he said.

He urged they keep this project on their agenda until it was done.

The motion received unanimous support from all present.

