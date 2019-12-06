Former Letterkenny town councillor PJ Blake passes away

The death has taken place of former Letterkenny councillor PJ Blake.

Mr Blake passed away this afternoon at Letterkenny University Hospital at the age of 70 after a short illness.

A well-known figure in the town and indeed the county he served as an independent town councillor for 25 years and also served as the town’s mayor.

He was well known as a community activist and in later years he became known as a fervent anti-drugs campaigner and took up issues around crime and justice.

He is survived by his wife Ann and his seven children.