Former Letterkenny town councillor PJ Blake passes away

Contact
The late PJ Blake outisde Letterkenny garda station with an anti drugs petition
The death has taken place of former Letterkenny councillor PJ Blake.
Mr Blake passed away this afternoon at Letterkenny University Hospital at the age of 70 after a short illness.
A well-known figure in the town and indeed the county he served as an independent town councillor for 25 years and also served as the town’s mayor.
He was well known as a community activist and in later years he became known as a fervent anti-drugs campaigner and took up issues around crime and justice.
He is survived by his wife Ann and his seven children.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.