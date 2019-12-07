Second wind warning issued for Donegal as Storm Atiyah approaches

A status yellow wind warning for high winds has been issued for the whole country for today as Storm Atiyah approaches.

The warning is for west to southwest winds which will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in places this evening, tonight and Sunday.

The warning is in place from 7pm on Saturday to 7pm on 1pm on Sunday.



Storm Atiyah

A status orange wind warning had already been in place for winds brought by Storm Atiyah for Donegal and the west coast of the country.

The storm will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

The warning is in place from 1pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday and also applies to Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.