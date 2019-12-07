Weather in Donegal - Heavy rain and strong winds for the weekend

Contact
There will be rain later
It will be cloudy today with patchy light rain or drizzle. Becoming windy with fresh to strong south to southwest winds. Heavy rain will develop in the evening or early night. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
Rain will come early tonight and will clear to showers. Some of the showers will be heavy. It will continue windy with strong southerly winds veering westerly. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.
Sunday will be a very windy and cold day with blustery showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in strong and gusty west to southwest winds.
