Hospital management appeal for co-operation as visiting restrictions remain in place

Members of the public are being reminded not to visit Letterkenny University Hospital with confirmation that visiting restrictions at the hospital will remain in place this weekend.

Seán Murphy, General Manager Letterkenny University Hospital said that hospital management are appealing to people to cooperate with the visiting restrictions so that staff can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

“We would like to emphasise that the public should not visit the hospital. In exceptional cases only, a maximum of two visitors per patient may be permitted with prior agreement with the ward manager,” Mr Murphy said.

Dr Aidan Ryan, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine added, “We have seen a substantial increase in the number of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of the flu in County Donegal. Letterkenny University Hospital and the HSE’s Department of Public Health Medicine in the North West are asking for the cooperation of the public to help prevent the spread of the flu virus.

“Seasonal flu is a highly infectious illness caused by the flu virus. Serious complications of flu are more likely if you have a chronic medical condition or if you are aged 65 years or older. In Ireland, between 200 and 500 people, mainly older people, die from flu each winter.

“Anyone carrying the flu virus can spread it for 1-2 days before developing symptoms and up to 5 days after symptoms develop. You may be spreading the flu and not even know it.

“It is particularly important that everything is done to protect vulnerable hospital patients and ensure that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.”