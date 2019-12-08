Status Orange wind warning issued for Donegal to Cork

A Status Orange Wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

The Status Orange warning is valid from 1pm Sunday, December to 6am, Monday, December 9.

Forecast for Sunday

Storm Atiyah will bring very windy conditions today, Sunday, according to Met Éireann. Strong west to southwest winds will increase gale force in the west of the country through the afternoon and into the evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts. Westerly winds will reach strong gale to storm force on western and southern coasts. There will be frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder. Strong winds in eastern areas will increase to gale force during the evening as westerly winds veer northwesterly with strong gale to storm force winds continuing on coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8°C.

National Outlook

Continuing very windy on Sunday night with strong to gale force west to northwest winds with some strong gusts. Showers will become isolated overnight. Temperatures will stay between 4 and 7 degrees.

Monday will be mainly dry with sunshine developing apart from in the northwest where patchy rain will occur. Strong northwest winds will gradually back southwesterly and moderate. Temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees in the afternoon. Monday night will start mostly dry but rain will spread from the west later and it will become windy again with fresh to strong southerly winds. Temperatures will rise overnight to 10 or 11 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a wet and windy day, with heavy rain clearing later to blustery showers, possibly with hail or thunder. Fresh to strong southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears. Temperatures early in the day will be between 10 and 13 degrees but they drop quickly during the afternoon with typical values between 5 and 7 degrees. The showery and blustery weather will continue on Tuesday night. Some showers may turn wintry on higher ground as temperatures fall to 2 to 5 degrees.

Wednesday is looking cold with further showers and they may be wintry with sleet or hail. Current indications are that rain will develop on Wednesday night with a slight rise again in temperatures.

The further outlook is for a continuation of the unsettled weather with temperatures around or below normal.