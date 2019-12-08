Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs off to a flying start at the Abbey Centre Ballyshannon

This year's panto in Ballyshannon, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, got off to a flying start on Saturday with a sold out matinee performance and the fun continues for the rest of the week with Sunday's show at 5pm understood to be all but sold out also.

The good news is there are plenty of chances to see this Abbey Arts Centre production which is full of fun, fantastic songs, dance,music, great one-liners and amazing costuming and effects.

The panto continues this Monday through to Thursday and there are two shows next Saturday.

For more details call the Abbey Centre from 3pm today Sunday at 071-98-51375.