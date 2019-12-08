Storm Atiyah leaves 1,500 Donegal homes without power

ESB Networks crews are braving the elements to restore power to around 1,500 customers.

Storm Atiyah has led to 15 separate power cuts across Donegal, mostly in the south west of the county.

Worst hit is Killybegs where 847 customers are without power.

ESB Networks is reporting 175 customers affected in the wider Donegal Town area, 132 in Glenties, 122 in Stranorlar, 62 in Bundoran, 53 in Kilcar and 52 in Ballyshannon.

People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel as damaging winds continue to batter the county.

Exposed coastal areas should be avoided if possible.

People are also asked to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours who may be without heat as a result of the power cuts.