Almost 500 Donegal homes still without power in aftermath of Storm Atiyah

Almost 500 homes in Donegal are still without power as a result of Storm Atiyah, with almost 1,700 having experienced power cuts during the last 24 hours.

According to ESB Networks, close to 400 customers in the Derrybeg area have no power, while 48 customers are still without electricity in the Donegal Town area.

Crews worked through difficult conditions to restore power to Glenties, Kilcar, Killybegs, Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Stranorlar during the storm.

Strong winds and lightning led to the power cuts.

The storm has now passed but motorists are advised to be aware of fallen branches and other debris on roads, as well as localised flooding in parts of the county.