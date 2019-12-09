Funeral takes place in Letterkenny of PJ Blake

The funeral has taken place in Letterkenny of former urban councillor and Peace Commissioner, PJ Blake.

Mr Blake died after a recent illness in Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday.

His funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Eunan's Cathedral on Monday morning. Burial took place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

It was a morning when PJ's family and friends said a final goodbye to a much-loved and well respected person.

And in a poignant moment, the funeral cortege stopped briefly at Market Square outside the building in which PJ was born.

Tributes to Mr Blake have been pouring in since his passing and large numbers of mourners paid their respects at his wake on Saturday and Sunday.

The late PJ Blake - PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID

Mr Blake was a former Chairman of Letterkenny Urban District Council, Commissioner for Oaths and Peace Commissioner.

He was predeceased by his parents Eddie and Mary Blake, sadly missed his loving wife Anna, daughters Sharon Curran (Glenvar), Annette Cannon (Letterkenny), Katie (Convoy), Dara Boyce (Booragh, Ramelton) and Davida (Letterkenny), sons Peter, Eddie and Lee (Letterkenny).

Sympathy is also extended to his sister Sally Maloney (Wolfe Tone Place), brothers, sons-in-law Gerry, Seamus, Paddy and Leonard, brother-in-law Sean, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The funeral makes its way down Market Square