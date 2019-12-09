Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Funeral takes place in Letterkenny of PJ Blake

Family and friends say a final goodbye to popular Letterkenny man

PJ Blake funeral

The funeral of PJ Blake at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID

Reporter:

Reporter

The funeral has taken place in Letterkenny of former urban councillor and Peace Commissioner, PJ Blake.

Mr Blake died after a recent illness in Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday.

His funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Eunan's Cathedral on Monday morning. Burial took place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

It was a morning when PJ's family and friends said a final goodbye to a much-loved and well respected person. 

And in a poignant moment, the funeral cortege stopped briefly at Market Square outside the building in which PJ was born.

Tributes to Mr Blake have been pouring in since his passing and large numbers of mourners paid their respects at his wake on Saturday and Sunday.

The late PJ Blake - PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID

Mr Blake was a former Chairman of Letterkenny Urban District Council, Commissioner for Oaths and Peace Commissioner. 

He was predeceased by his parents Eddie and Mary Blake, sadly missed his loving wife Anna, daughters Sharon Curran (Glenvar), Annette Cannon (Letterkenny), Katie (Convoy), Dara Boyce (Booragh, Ramelton) and Davida (Letterkenny), sons Peter, Eddie and Lee (Letterkenny).

Sympathy is also extended to his sister Sally Maloney (Wolfe Tone Place), brothers, sons-in-law Gerry, Seamus, Paddy and Leonard, brother-in-law Sean, grandchildren, relatives and friends. 

The funeral makes its way down Market Square 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie