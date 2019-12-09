Donegal firm served with Closure Order

A Letterkenny based firm, East Ocean (Take Away), 61 Port Road, was today named as one of 11 businesses on which Closure Orders were served under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Act, 1993.



Under the act, a Closure Order is served where it is deemed that there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an Improvement Order is not complied with. Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.



Indeed the FSAI reported that during the month of November, 21 Closure Orders, and two Prohibition Orders were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.



The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and veterinary inspectors in the local authorities. This is the highest number of Enforcement Orders in one month since the legislation was introduced in 1998.



The eleven Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:



- New Century Chinese Takeaway, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

- Hui Kee (Take Away) (Closed area: Area to the rear of the premises housing coldroom), 52 Bulfin Road Inchicore, Dublin 8

- Vernon Catering (Packer) (Closed area: Packing area of open food in warehouse), Unit C104, Castleforbes Business Park, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall, Dublin 1

- Sajna Exclusive Dining (Restaurant/ Café), 28/29 Bishop Street, Cobh, Cork

- Apache Pizza (Restaurant/ Café), 58 Dame Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

- Blackchurch Inn (Restaurant/ Café), Naas Road, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin

Hilan Chinese and Korean BBQ Restaurant (Restaurant/ Café),45 Capel Street, Dublin 1

- The Kitchen (Restaurant/ Café), Emmet Street, Trim, Meath

- Roma Restaurant (Closed Area:- the external area to the rear and side of the premises used for food production and storage), Dundalk Street, Carlingford, Louth

- East Ocean (Take Away), 61 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal

- Elita Meats (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Unit D4, Dunshaughlin Business Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath



Ten Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:



- Tony's Bistro (Restaurant/ Café), 69 North Main Street, Cork

- Capital Turkish Kebab House (Restaurant/ Café), 3 Eglington Street, Galway

- Ballyneety Pizza (Take Away), Ballyneety, Limerick

- Westmanstown Sports Centre (Restaurant/ Café), Westmanstown, Dublin 15

- The Blue Anchor (Restaurant/ Café), Bellurgan Point, Dundalk, Louth

- Tikka Asian Street Food (Restaurant/ Café), Schooner House, South Quay, Wicklow

- Salvetas Take Away and Café (Restaurant/ Café), 4A Church Street, Finglas, Dublin 11

- Khan Spices (Retailer), 84 North Main Street, Cork

- Maliks Tandoori Restaurant (Restaurant/ Café), 1 Lower Pearse Road, Sligo

- The Paragon (Public House) (Closed activity: all activities with the exception of service of hot and cold drinks and prepackaged ready to eat snacks), Main Street, Skibbereen, Cork

Two Prohibition Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:



- Vernon Catering (Packer), Unit C104, Castleforbes Business Park, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall, Dublin 1



- Elita Meats (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Unit D4, Dunshaughlin Business Park, Dunshaughlin, Meath



Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI, condemned the record number of food businesses issued with Enforcement Orders in one month, who have failed to ensure their premises operate to the highest food safety standards as we enter the busiest month of the year.



“November had the highest amount of Enforcement Orders in the one calendar month which the FSAI has seen since the legislation was introduced in 1998. Twenty-three Enforcement Orders over a one-month period is totally unacceptable. The presence of rodents and other pests presents a grave and immediate danger to consumers’ health and food businesses must put in place more robust pest control systems.



"Some of the reasons for Enforcement Orders in November demonstrate totally inadequate hygiene standards and these operators are damaging the reputation of the food industry as we enter one of the busiest months of the year. With the Christmas period already underway, food businesses must ensure they maintain high food safety standards and I hope in December we see a significant reduction in Enforcement Orders and improving food safety standards. The FSAI provides advice if food businesses are unsure what their legal obligations are at www.fsai.ie or the FSAI Advice Line, info@fsai.ie,” said Dr Byrne.



Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.