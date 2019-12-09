Save Ballyness Bay Community Action Group to hold public meeting

The Save Ballyness Bay Community Action Group is holding a public meeting in Halla Naomh Fhionnán, Falcarragh next Sunday, December 15 starting at 7.30pm to consider its next move in their battle to oppose the development of a fish farm operation there.

Last Thursday the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine granted 14 of 18 licences for shellfish farming on the scenic and environmentally sensitive bay outside Falcarragh.

It provoked widespread negative reaction and anger among locals and some politicians.

Shortly after last week's decision the action group issued a strongly worded statement outlining what it intended to do going forward.

"We note the decision by Minister Michael Creed TD., to grant multiple licences for the use

of Ballyness bay for private,commercial, industrial shellfish production.

"The minister made this decision in spite of being fully aware of the widespread anger in the local community and beyond at the prospect of this happening; in spite of being informed of the threat it will pose to current employment locally and to the prospect of local economic development which is heavily dependent on eco-tourism; in spite of being advised of the inadequacy of the scientific advice on which he based his decision and in spite of his failure under the law to effectively consult the local community on the matter.

"In all of this process, the Government has shown disregard and contempt for the community.

We will use all channels available to us to have this decision overturned and to expose to

public view the cynicism and arrogance of the government, [Departments of] Food and the Marine in the manner they deal with citizens," they said.