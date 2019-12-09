Contact

Delivery of planning earmarked for eleven towns and villages queried

Work being led by council's regeneration team

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The delivery of master planning earmarked for eleven towns and villages in Donegal was queried by Carndonagh councillor, Albert Doherty, when he raised the issue through a question at the last meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford.


He wanted to know what council directorates were involved and whether development was dependent totally on receipt of significant funding by council from the rural and urban regeneration fund and/or the regional enterprise development fund."


The council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, explained that in accordance with delivery area two of the work programme submitted to the council in January 2019, the regeneration and development team was now commencing the work of examining the tier two strategic support towns as designated in the County Development Plan, 2018-2024.


"This work will be carried out on a phased basis as set out in the work programme. Phase 1: Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Dungloe, Buncrana, Milford, and Phase 2: Lifford, Falcarragh, Carndonagh, Lifford, Ramelton and Kilmacrennan.


"This examination will seek to identify and investigate strategic development sites and
locations for regeneration within town centre environments as part of the preparation of a
regeneration strategy for each town.


"The work is being led by the regeneration team within the community development and planning services directorate but will proceed on the basis of, inter alia, cross-directorate consultation.
"This work is not dependent on funding from the rural regeneration and development fund at this stage of the process," he said.

