Carndonagh named regional winner at National Enterprise Town Awards

Carndonagh was announced as the Regional Winner in its size category at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, receiving a trophy and cash prize of €3,000.

In addition, Letterkenny and Dungloe were named as Regional Runners Up, each taking home a framed certificate and a cash prize of €2,000.

The annual Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards brings business, community groups and local authorities together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

Since the inaugural awards in 2016, towns and urban villages across the country have shared more than €500,000 in funding to invest in their community.

Kilkenny was the overall national winner and Ireland’s most enterprising town for 2019 while Castlebar was declared the Rising Star of this year’s awards.

Speaking at the awards in Kilkenny, Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Donegal, said: "We value the support of Donegal County Council and its Local Enterprise Office and congratulate Carndonagh, Letterkenny and Dungloe on their success at this year’s awards."