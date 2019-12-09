Planned water outage scheduled for Falcarragh

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is continuing works to replace ageing water mains in Falcarragh, which will provide a more reliable water supply for local residents and businesses. Works began in November and are progressing as scheduled.

The works are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Farran’s Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed in January 2020.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.6 kilometres of problematic water mains in Falcarragh, along the Ballintemple Lower with high density polyethylene (plastic) ones.

To facilitate the next step in the safe delivery of the works, there will be a planned water outage tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10 between 10am and 5pm to facilitate connection of a new water main. There will be no planned interruptions of this scale again until the New Year.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by water outages and reduced water pressure. Following these improvement works water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Irish Water regrets any inconvenience the disruption may cause.



Commenting on the works, Irish Water Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “The connection of a new water main in Falcarragh is the first step to ensuring a more reliable water supply is delivered to local residents and businesses. We thank the local community for their ongoing patience during these essential works.”



The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.



These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.



Irish Waters regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvement works may cause and would like to thank the local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.



Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.



Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/