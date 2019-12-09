Man chased through Donegal Town's Diamond area by a "pack of wolves" - Judge

Two men who were part of a “pack of wolves” who chased an injured party from the Diamond in Donegal Town to the garda station in a “family dispute” have been told to come up with €1000 by next month, at Donegal Town District Court.

42-year-old Tom Sweeney, Railway Terrace, Swinford, County Mayo, appeared on a bench warrant before Judge Kevin Kilrane, at Monday’s district court. He pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour.

At a previous hearing, the victim Jimmy Sweeney told the court of his terror of being chased through the streets along with his 16-year-old son to the station by his first cousin Tom and another man called Eddie Sweeney (34) of Clareville, Claremorris and others.

They had got out of a car before chasing the victim, the court heard.

He told the court that he and his family had subsequently left the country for their own safety and he had come home to give evidence on this case.

Counsel for Tom Sweeney said his client wanted to apologise to the victim, who was not in court, and to the court.

The court was told the defendant was a father-of-five who was the main carer for three of his children as his wife had a back injury. He had €500 in court as a gesture of good will

The counsel said his client had not been in trouble since 2015.

“Does he want a bouquet of flowers,” said the judge. Judge Kevin Kilrane said the evidence on the previous day had been that the injured party had been chased with such “determination and ferocity” as to put him in “serious fear” that he would be “seriously assaulted”.

The chase was captured on CCTV and Tom Sweeney, who has 38 previous convictions, was “one of the leading chasers”. The judge said the victim had come to court looking for justice and “justice he will get”.

Judge Kevin KIlrane remanded the defendant on a bail bond of E500 to January 13 with a further €500 to be paid on that date. Eddie Sweeney, a father of five, who appeared on a bench warrant also, apologized to the court and the victim and pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

"Pack of wolves”

The judge said this defendant was part of a ‘pack of wolves” who chased the victim from The Diamond, Donegal Town to the garda station.

The judge made a similar order in respect of this defendant.

But he warned that if even a hair on the head on the injured party was threatened by the two men before the court or from their family, they would be held responsible and jail would follow.

At an earlier sitting 41-year-old Jimmy Sweeney, a brother-in-law of the victim, of Yeats Heights Sligo pleaded guilty to the charge at an earlier sitting and was fined €400.

Another defendant, 24-year-old John McDonagh, Brookfield, Ballinode, Co Sligo, did not appear at Monday’s Donegal Town District Court to answer a bench warrant issued for his arrest last week.